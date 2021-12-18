Former Muscatine Police Officer found not guilty of assault for striking handcuffed woman

A Muscatine County jury on Dec. 8 returned a not-guilty verdict in the case of a former Muscatine police officer accused of striking a handcuffed woman who was involved in a fight among several people in July 2019.
Benjamin Luis Varela, 28, was charged with assault, a simple misdemeanor under Iowa law that carries a jail sentence of up to 30 days.
The not-guilty verdict was rendered after a two-day trial.
Varela’s attorneys, Brandon Brown and Jessica Donels, said in a news release, “Mr. Varela has always maintained his brief use of force was justified in the circumstances.”
According to the arrest affidavit filed by then Muscatine County Sheriff’s Capt. Quinn Riess, who is now the Muscatine County sheriff, on July 5, 2019, officers from the Muscatine Police Department were sent to 2010 Oneida St. for a fight and assault involving several people.
Riess said in his affidavit that during the police department’s initial contact in the investigation a woman was handcuffed and placed on the ground. After several minutes, Varela took control of the woman. Once on her feet, the female appeared to move around slightly then was punched in the face by Varela. Riess said the punch was for no apparent reason. The woman fell to the ground and was attended to by on-scene medics.
Attorneys Brown and Donels said Varela first encountered the woman as she prevented officers from entering the home to investigate the assault. The woman interfered with official acts and had to be forcibly removed from the home and then handcuffed after trying to physically fight the other witnesses as well as a defenseless victim on the scene.
After Varela and other officers subdued the primary assailant, Varela was tasked with taking the combative woman into custody, according to Varela’s attorneys. Other officers on the scene described the woman’s conduct as combative, assaultive, non-compliant and belligerent even while she was handcuffed.
Officers had to take the woman to the ground multiple times to protect others on the scene.
As Varela tried to de-escalate the situation, the handcuffed woman made an attempt to break free from Varela’s and attack the defenseless victim, the attorneys said. Varela then neutralized the threat with a single open-handed strike, bringing the woman to the ground.
Varela was hired by the Muscatine Police Department on Dec. 20, 2016, and sworn in as a police officer on April 20, 2017.
Varela was verbally terminated by the city of Muscatine on July 12, 2019, seven days after the incident, and was given written notice of termination on July 17.