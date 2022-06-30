Former nurse files suit on Hammond-Henry Hospital

CAMBRIDGE, Ill. — An Orion woman filed a two-count lawsuit Wednesday in Henry County Circuit Court against her former employer, Hammond-Henry Hospital.

Kristen Crimmins alleges wrongful termination-disability discrimination based on her seeking time off in late July 2021 to care for her granddaughter, who was born prematurely at 26 weeks in May 2021 and who was on oxygen. The lawsuit states Crimmins informed her employer she would use some of her approximately 13 weeks of vacation time once a week on Tuesdays starting in late August 2021.

According to the suit, the hospital was in violation of U.S. Code 12112(b)(4), which states an employer is "prohibited from discriminating against an employee because of the known disability of an individual with whom the employee is known to have a relationship or association." By being on oxygen, Crimmins' granddaughter had a disability that affected the major life activity of breathing.

Crimmins was terminated on Aug. 10, 2021, after 26 years of working at Hammond-Henry, allegedly for performing a nursing procedure outside the scope of nursing practices in taking a culture of a patient's foot wound "upon the directions and approval of the supervising medical doctor." The suit states there were several other alleged reasons for Crimmins' termination related to that wound culture that did not involve her "whatsoever."

The suit states the care for the disability of Crimmins' grandchild was a motivating factor in the hospital's decision to terminate her.

The second count, wrongful demotion-age discrimination alleges that in April 2021, after she turned 55 and became eligible for IMRF retirement, hospital administrators made statements that she did not have a succession plan and that younger nurses had "complained about her alleged 'old-school' ways" and that she would be demoted as a result. She was demoted to a position of first assist/perioperative surgical nurse with a reduction in pay of approximately $44,000 a year. The suit alleges that Crimmins' age and age/length of services were motivating factors in the hospital's decision to demote her.

The suit seeks lost wages, compensatory damages, reinstatement to her former position or in lieu thereof, front pay, punitive or exemplary damages and reasonable attorney and expert witness fees. She is demanding a jury trial.

Crimmins is represented by Katz Nowinski PC.

Mark Kuhn, chief executive officer for Hammond-Henry Hospital, said Wednesday he had just received notice of the lawsuit and had no comment on the pending suit.

