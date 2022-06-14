Former police officer pleads guilty to sexual abuse charges

A former Davenport and Eldridge police officer pleaded guilty to sex abuse charges involving a 14-year-old girl during a hearing Tuesday in Scott County District Court.

Andrew Patrick DeNoyer, 24, pleaded guilty to three counts of third-degree sexual abuse.

Each of the charges is a Class C felony that carry a prison sentence of 10 years.

District Court Judge Joel Barrows scheduled DeNoyer’s sentencing for July 29.

The case was investigated by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.

DeNoyer was arrested Sept. 28, 2021. He had resigned from the Eldridge Police Department the day before.

DeNoyer had been a police officer with Davenport before moving to the Eldridge department.

According to a news release issued Tuesday by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, the case began Sept. 24 at the request of the Eldridge Police Department as DeNoyer was suspected of having sex with a 14-year-old girl.

According to the trial information filed by Asst. Attorney General Scott Brown, the acts occurred between Aug. 19, 2020, and the time when DeNoyer was arrested.

According to the arrest affidavit filed by DCI Special Agent Ryan Kedley, DeNoyer admitted to committing the sex with the girl during a post-Miranda interview.

DeNoyer remains free on bond.

