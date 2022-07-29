Former police officer sentenced to ten years in prison on sexual abuse charges

A former Eldridge and Davenport police officer has been sentenced to 10 years in the Iowa Department of Corrections after pleading guilty earlier this year to sex abuse charges involving a 14-year-old girl.

During a sentencing hearing Friday in Scott County District Court, District Court Judge Patrick McElyea sentenced Andrew Patrick Denoyer, 24, to 10 years on each of three counts of third-degree sexual abuse.

McElyea ordered that the sentences will be served concurrently, or at the same time. Denoyer will get credit for any time served in the Scott County Jail awaiting trial and sentencing.

Denoyer pleaded guilty to the charges June 14 during a plea hearing in district court.

DeNoyer was arrested Sept. 28, 2021, on the charges. He had resigned from the Eldridge Police Department the day before.

DeNoyer had been a police officer with Davenport before moving to the Eldridge department.

According to a news release issued by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, the case began Sept. 24, 2021, at the request of the Eldridge Police Department as DeNoyer was suspected of having sex with a 14-year-old girl.

According to the trial information filed by Asst. Attorney General Scott Brown, the acts occurred between Aug. 19, 2020, and the time when DeNoyer was arrested.

According to the arrest affidavit filed by DCI Special Agent Ryan Kedley, DeNoyer admitted during a post-Miranda interview to committing the sex act with the girl.

Denoyer was being held Friday night in the Scott County Jail pending his transfer to the Iowa Medical and Classification Center at Oakdale.