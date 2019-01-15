Nora L. Steele, 66, of Silvis, the former operations director of the Quad Cities Area Children’s Food Program, is scheduled to be sentenced by Chief U.S. District Judge James E. Shadid 11:30 a.m. Thursday in Peoria.
On Sept. 19, 2018, Steele waived indictment and pleaded guilty to defrauding the U.S. Department of Agriculture of more than $500,000 and filing a false tax return. She faces up to 23 years in prison.
QCACFP, which provided meals for at-risk youth in up to 50 sites in the Quad Cities area each month, was forced to close its doors in November 2017. Staff and volunteer board members initiated the investigation with the FBI Springfield Division, the USDA, the Office of Inspector General, the IRS and criminal investigation in the spring of 2016.
Jackie Celske, former QCACFP board treasurer, said several previous QCACFP employees and program volunteers have submitted statements to Shadid and plan to attend.
Steele pleaded guilty to defrauding the federal government of $515,617 and filing a false tax return. During her plea hearing in September, she admitted that from August 2015 through June 2017 she inflated the meal count forms at Church of Peace and QCACFP for federal reimbursement.
In some cases meals that were not served were added to the count of legitimate meals served to children. In other instances, Steele submitted fraudulent meal count forms when no meals were served at a particular location on a given day.
Steele was QCACFP operations director from its inception in February 2016 until June 2017 when she left the program. Before that, she held a similar post since 2004 for the Church of Peace.
According to court records, the inflated reimbursements were used to fund salaries for Steele and family members. Steele also set up a retirement account for herself fully funded by the food program and used the program’s credit card to make personal purchases.
Steele also created monthly mileage reimbursements for about $840, consistently claiming to have driven about 1,500 miles for work-related travel she did not make. Through those claims, she received $15,059 in 2015 and $19,282 in 2016 that was not reported on her personal income tax returns, for a total tax liability of $10,128.
In 2003, Steele pleaded guilty to stealing more than $100,000 from a school or place of worship, according to Rock Island County Circuit Court online records. At that time, Rock Island County Circuit Judge Charles “Casey” Stengel sentenced her to three years in the Illinois Department of Corrections and ordered her to pay restitution of $188,032.
Stengel later reduced Steele’s sentence to three years on probation and 180 days in the Rock Island County Jail, with credit for time served, after Steele paid restitution and made arrangements to pay $2,374 in fines and court costs.
She completed her probation in that case in February 2006.