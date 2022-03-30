Former Quad-City area sex offender facing federal charge in Wyoming for failing to register

A former Quad-City area sex offender who is required to register as a sex offender nationwide for life is facing a federal charge after he moved to Cheyenne, Wyo., and failed to register.

Chad Allen Kemper, 49, was convicted of a charge of lascivious acts with a child in Louisa County (Iowa) in 2003.

He had been living in New Boston, Ill., in Mercer County until he moved to Cheyenne, Wyo., in October.

Kemper is charged with one count of failure to register as a sex offender in U.S. District Court in Wyoming. He was taken into custody Tuesday in Cheyenne, and made an initial appearance on the charge Wednesday.

The charge carries a maximum prison sentence of 10 years. There is no parole in the federal system. He could also be ordered to serve supervised release from five years to life.

A preliminary hearing on the charge is scheduled for Friday.

According to the sworn statement in support of the criminal complaint filed in Federal Court, Kemper had been residing and working in Cheyenne from Oct. 1, 2021, to Feb. 25, 2022, when he was arrested by Laramie County Sheriff’s deputies on three counts of failure to register as a sex offender.

Kemper is required to register as a sex offender for life after he pleaded guilty on Oct. 31, 2003, to a charge of lascivious acts with a child in Louisa County District Court in Iowa.

Initially he was charged with third-degree sexual abuse, a Class C felony that carries a prison sentence of 10 years. He pleaded guilty to the lesser charge, a Class D felony that carries a five-year prison sentence, and on Dec. 19, 2003, however, Kemper was placed on supervised probation.

He violated that probation and on April 1, 2005, he was sentenced to prison for five years. He was released from prison on Jan. 11, 2007.

Kemper has been convicted several times in Iowa for violating the state’s sex offender registration statutes.

Kemper was last released from the Iowa Department of Corrections on Dec. 31, 2019, after being convicted in 2017 in Des Moines County for failing to register as a sex offender, according to Iowa Department of Corrections electronic records.

According to Iowa DOC records, Kemper has been on pretrial release, probation, in prison or on parole for convictions in Muscatine, Louisa, Johnson, and Des Moines counties since Sept. of 1995.

