Former Rock Island alderman gets probation in theft case

A former Rock Island alderman accused of stealing money from the Doris and Victor Day Foundation was sentenced Monday to 30 months of probation on a charge of theft after accepting a plea agreement.

Dave Geenen allegedly stole more than $10,000 but less than $100,000, according to court records. The thefts occurred between March 12, 2020, and Nov. 4 2021.

Geenen pleaded guilty Monday afternoon before Judge Peter Church. As part of the agreement, he paid $63,405.56 in restitution. There was also a 180-day jail sentence that he will not have to serve as long as he complies with the conditions of his probation.

Geenen resigned from his seat in Rock Island's 7th Ward in November — the same month he told the Day Foundation board that he'd stolen about $40,000, according to previous reporting. The Day Foundation terminated him.

Authorities alleged he diverted funds from local organizations and wrote checks for his personal use, according to previous reporting. Bank statements were also changed to prevent the thefts from being discovered.

The incident was investigated by the Rock Island County Sheriff's Office.

Geenen was charged in February, according to court records.

At Monday's hearing, Geenen elected to waive a presentence investigation and was sentenced immediately after he entered his guilty plea, according to court records.

The presentence investigation is designed to develop a report on a defendant's background that is meant to aid a judge in determining the appropriate sentence.