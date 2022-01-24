Former Rock Island correctional officer charged with beating inmate sentenced to one year of court supervision

A former Rock Island correctional officer charged with beating an inmate pleaded guilty Thursday to lesser charges and was sentenced to one year of court supervision.
Mackenzie Martin, 24, of Davenport, along with Alondra Martinez, 25, of Davenport, allegedly punched and kicked an inmate multiple times, causing bruises, scratching and swelling on Jan. 29, 2021.
Both women were charged with aggravated battery in a public place, a Class 3 felony. Both lost their jobs as correctional officers.
Martin accepted a plea deal and pleaded guilty to battery, a Class A misdemeanor. Along with the one year of court supervision, she is required to pay a fine and criminal assessment fee totaling $514. Most of the payment is covered by the $450 bond she already paid.
Martinez's case is still pending. Her next court date is scheduled for 1 p.m. Feb. 3.
The charges stem from a Jan. 29, 2021, altercation among an imprisoned woman and the correctional officers inside the Rock Island County Jail. The incident was reported to the sheriff's department supervisors, and an internal investigation was ordered on Feb. 2, 2021.
The internal investigation was concluded on Feb. 25, 2021. Rock Island County Sheriff Gerry Bustos said the investigation revealed an isolated incident, though further investigation was necessary.
On March 8, 2021, a criminal investigation was opened and the officers were placed on administrative leave. They were arrested on May 10, 2021, and were terminated by the sheriff's office on May 11, 2021.
The criminal investigation was completed by the Rock Island Police Department and State's Attorney's Office.