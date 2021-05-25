 Skip to main content
Former Rock Island correctional officers accused of beating inmate plead not guilty, ask to seal surveillance video
Former Rock Island correctional officers accused of beating inmate plead not guilty, ask to seal surveillance video

Two former Rock Island correctional officers pleaded not guilty to charges of aggravated battery in a public place and waived their preliminary hearings Tuesday.

Mackenzie Martin, 23, of Davenport, and Alondra Martinez, 24, of Davenport, allegedly punched and kicked an inmate multiple times, causing bruises, scratching and swelling.

Judge Frank Fuhr also granted a request from Martin's lawyer, Mark Hitt, to seal all the evidence found in discovery, so that it can't be released to the public. This includes the surveillance video of the alleged incident at the jail. Fuhr sealed the discovery for both defendants.

Hitt said the video could taint public opinion and make it difficult to select a jury for the case if it goes to trial.

"It (the video) will cause severe prejudice to my client if released to the public," Hitt said.

Martin and Martinez were terminated at the Rock Island County Jail on May 11, according to a news release from Rock Island County Sheriff Gerry Bustos.

The charges stem from a Jan. 29 altercation among an imprisoned woman and the correctional officers, both women, inside the Rock Island County Jail. The incident was reported to the sheriff's department supervisors, and an internal investigation was ordered on Feb. 2.

The internal investigation was concluded on Feb. 25. Bustos said the investigation revealed an isolated incident, though further investigation was necessary.

On March 8, a criminal investigation was opened and the officers were placed on administrative leave. The criminal investigation was completed by the Rock Island Police Department and State's Attorney's Office.

