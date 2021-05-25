Former Rock Island correctional officers accused of beating inmate plead not guilty, ask to seal surveillance video

Two former Rock Island correctional officers pleaded not guilty to charges of aggravated battery in a public place and waived their preliminary hearings Tuesday.

Mackenzie Martin, 23, of Davenport, and Alondra Martinez, 24, of Davenport, allegedly punched and kicked an inmate multiple times, causing bruises, scratching and swelling.

Judge Frank Fuhr also granted a request from Martin's lawyer, Mark Hitt, to seal all the evidence found in discovery, so that it can't be released to the public. This includes the surveillance video of the alleged incident at the jail. Fuhr sealed the discovery for both defendants.

Hitt said the video could taint public opinion and make it difficult to select a jury for the case if it goes to trial.

"It (the video) will cause severe prejudice to my client if released to the public," Hitt said.

Martin and Martinez were terminated at the Rock Island County Jail on May 11, according to a news release from Rock Island County Sheriff Gerry Bustos.