Former Rock Island County correctional officer sentenced in beating case

The last of two former Rock Island County correctional officers accused of beating an inmate in early 2022 has been sentenced.

The Rock Island County State’s Attorney’s Office charged Cameron Gerischer, 21, Andalusia; and Jacob Ward, 30, Davenport, with aggravated battery, according to court records. The charges stemmed from the Jan. 30 beating of an inmate at the jail.

On Tuesday, Gerischer entered an Alford plea to a misdemeanor count of battery as part of an agreement with prosecutors, according to court records.

A person making an Alford plea does not admit guilt but acknowledges a conviction is likely at trial.

Rock Island County Judge Peter Church sentenced Gerischer to 24 months of conditional discharge and 180 days in the Rock Island County Jail, the court records state. The jail time is stayed as long as Gerischer successfully completes the discharge portion of the sentence.

In December, Ward pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of battery.

Ward was also sentenced at the same hearing — receiving a stayed sentence of 180 days in the Rock Island County Jail, according to court records. To avoid the jail time, Ward must also successfully complete a 24-month-term of conditional discharge.

The inmate suffered bruises and abrasions.

Ward and Gerischer were put on administrative leave on Jan. 30 while the case was investigated, according to previous reporting. They were fired in February and criminal cases were filed against them.

Two other Rock Island County correctional officers were also fired and faced criminal charges after being accused of beating an inmate in Jan. of 2021.

Alondra Valtierra-Martinez, now 26; and Mackenzie Martin, now 25, both of Davenport, were initially charged with aggravated battery in a public place, according to previous reporting. They were accused of beating the woman on Jan. 29, 2021 by punching and kicking her.

They also accepted plea agreements and each pleaded guilty to a charge of misdemeanor battery, according to previous reporting. Valtierra-Martinez received a 12-month sentence of conditional discharge and Martin, 12 months of court supervision.