Former Rock Island County correctional officer takes plea in beating case

One of two men accused of beating an inmate at the Rock Island County Jail while they worked as correctional officers has been sentenced after entering a plea agreement.

Authorities initially accused Jacob Ward, now 30, Davenport, of aggravated battery, according to Rock Island County court records. He allegedly punched the inmate several times on Jan. 30, causing bruises and abrasions. On Thursday, Ward pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of battery.

Ward was sentenced at the same hearing — receiving a stayed sentence of 180 days in the Rock Island County Jail, according to court records. To avoid the jail time, Ward must successfully complete a 24-month-term of conditional discharge.

To do so, he must comply with several requirements, including not violating any criminal statute and not working as a law enforcement or correctional officer, court records state.

Should he have to serve the sentence, Ward would get credit for time served as well as day-for-day credit, court records state.

The latter credit can reduce a sentence by up to half depending on the situation and the defendant’s behavior.

The other man accused of beating the inmate was Cameron Gerischer, 21, Andalusia, according to previous reporting. Prosecutors also charged Gerischer with aggravated battery in relation to the beating.

The case against him was pending as of Wednesday, and Gerischer was free on a $3,000 bond, court records state.

His next court appearance has been scheduled for Dec. 15.

Ward and Gerischer were put on administrative leave on Jan. 30 while the case was investigated, according to previous reporting. They were fired in February and criminal cases were filed against them.

Two other Rock Island County correctional officers were also fired and faced criminal charges after being accused of beating an inmate in Jan. of 2021.

Alondra Valtierra-Martinez, now 26; and Mackenzie Martin, now 25, both of Davenport, were initially charged with aggravated battery in a public place, according to previous reporting. They were accused of beating the woman on Jan. 29, 2021 by punching and kicking her.

They also accepted plea agreements and each pleaded guilty to a charge of misdemeanor battery, according to previous reporting. Valtierra-Martinez received a 12-month sentence of conditional discharge and Martin, 12 months of court supervision.