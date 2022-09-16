Former Rock Island-Milan teacher sentenced to three years on probation for sexually abusing student

A former teacher for the Rock Island-Milan School District was sentenced Friday to three years on probation after a Rock Island County jury convicted him in June for sexually abusing a student.

During a sentencing hearing Friday in Rock Island County Circuit Court, Patrick J. Noya, 46, also was ordered by Rock Island County Circuit Associate Judge Norma Kauzlarich to have the remaining portion of his fine and court costs of $2,464 paid by Oct. 28.

In the charging documents Rock Island County authorities alleged that on Nov. 5, 2018, Noya, a high school teacher at the time, fondled a girl student who was at least 13 but younger than 18, and prevented her from leaving a classroom and showed her videos of sexual conduct.

Authorities charged Noya with two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a person between the ages of 13 and 18. Both of those charges are a Class 2 felony under Illinois law that carry a prison sentence of three to seven years or a term on probation.

Noya also was charged unlawful restraint, a Class 4 felony that carries a prison sentence of one to three years or a term on probation, and distributing harmful material to a minor, a Class A misdemeanor that carries a jail sentence of up to one years.

After a five-day trial in circuit court, a Rock Island County jury on June 10 convicted Noya on all counts.

Officials learned about the allegations on Nov. 6, 2018, a day after the acts occurred. Noya was put on leave, and the Rock Island Police and Illinois Department of Children and Family Services were notified. Noya was banned from the property and fired Nov. 26, 2018.

Noya had been with the district at least as early as 2016.

Rock Island County prosecutors filed the charges against Noya in November 2019.

During Friday’s sentencing hearing, Noya’s attorney made a motion for a new trial, or, alternatively, for judgement notwithstanding the verdict. After listening to the arguments from both the defense and prosecutors, Kauzlarich denied the motion and the case proceeded to sentencing.