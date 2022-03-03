Former star athlete from Clinton sentenced in Texas murder of 7-year-old boy

Brooke Craig, a former standout athlete at Prince of Peace High School in Clinton, was sentenced to 30 years in prison by a Hunt County, Texas, jury on Thursday after pleading guilty to a charge of murder in connection with the shooting death of her boyfriend’s 7-year-old son in 2017.

Hunt County District Attorney Noble Walker said Thursday that Craig pleaded guilty Feb. 18 to the charge of murder.

She also had been charged with capital murder of a child under the age of 10, but that charge was dropped with the guilty plea.

Craig made an open plea and allowed the jury to set her sentence.

Walker said she faced five to 99 years, or life in prison on the murder charge. In Texas, that murder charge is filed when someone kills another person in the commission of a felony.

“She could have gotten life without parole,” Walker said. “She must serve at least half of the sentence, 15 years, before she becomes eligible for parole. That doesn’t mean she will get parole, but she won’t be considered for parole until half of her prison sentence is served.”

Walker said it was a sad case given the circumstances and the death of a child.

“We respect the jury’s decision,” he added.

On Dec. 28, 2017, Craig was involved in a fight with her then boyfriend, Cameron Rafael Castillo, in Greenville, Texas.

Craig fired a gun in the direction of Castillo’s vehicle with the intent to shoot Castillo. The bullet instead struck Castillo’s son, 7-year-old Kaden Green.

A witness took the child to the hospital while Craig and Castillo fled. They later were arrested in McKinney, Texas.

Castillo, 28, was sentenced to eight years in the Texas Department of Corrections on Dec. 13, 2019, on a drug charge. He will be eligible for parole in that case on Dec. 18, 2023.

Castillo was transferred to the Hunt Count Jail on Jan. 21, 2022, to face a charge in Hunt County for tampering with physical evidence in connection with the shooting death of his son.

Craig graduated from Prince of Peace in 2009. As a senior she was on the Quad-city Times All-Eastern Iowa Girls Basketball second team after leading the Irish in scoring (16.7 points a game), rebounding (8.9), assists (2.7) and steals (4.3). She continued her career for one year at Cornell College in Mount Vernon, Iowa, where she was one of the top reserves on the team.

