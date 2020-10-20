 Skip to main content
Former UTHS resource officer, East Moline police officer pleads guilty to possession of child porn
A former United Township school resource officer took a partially negotiated plea deal Tuesday afternoon.

According to online court records, Kirk A. DeGreve, 48, of Moline, pleaded guilty to felony possession of child porn. Prosecutors dismissed three charges in exchange for his plea, including two counts of felony criminal sexual assault.

As part of the partially negotiated plea deal, prosecutors have agreed that the most prison time DeGreve could receive is three years in the Illinois Department of Corrections. The felony he pleaded guilty to Tuesday normally carries a sentencing range of between two to five years in state prison.

DeGreve was a school resource officer at United Township High School until August 2019 when the Illinois State Police began to investigate him after allegations surfaced that month of inappropriate contact between DeGreve and a UTHS student.

He had been on administrative leave from the East Moline Police Department after his January arrest for a time until he resigned from the department on July 4.

DeGreve returns to court at 2:30 p.m. Dec. 14 for his sentencing hearing, which will include a mitigation hearing where defense counsel will make arguments for lessening his sentence.

