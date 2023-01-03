Former West High School science teacher sentenced in privacy invasion case

A Bettendorf man is likely to serve about six years in prison for secretly filming people in his home, then destroying evidence relevant to the case.

Clinton R. VanFossen, 61, was found guilty of recording at least two people multiple times without their knowledge or consent in late December 2019 and early January 2020. At the time, the two were staying as guests in a bedroom at VanFossen’s home and were recorded in various stages of undress. VanFossen also was found guilty of disposing of a cellphone, which may have contained evidence pertinent to the investigation.

A former science teacher at Davenport West High School, VanFossen faced five counts of invasion of privacy, a charge of electronic and mechanical eavesdropping and another of obstructing prosecution or defense. All of the charges are aggravated misdemeanors except for the count of eavesdropping, which is a serious misdemeanor.

In an October bench trial, Scott County District Judge Meghan Corbin found him guilty on all seven charges.

The judge said Tuesday that VanFossen has shown a lack of remorse for his actions. She sentenced him to up to two years of prison on each aggravated misdemeanor and up to one year on the eavesdropping charge for a total of 13 years.

Given the way the sentencing guidelines work, he is likely to serve about six years.

The sentences for two of the invasion counts and the obstruction count must be served back-to-back, while the sentences for the remaining four will be served concurrently.

Upon completion of the sentence, he must serve up to 10 years on parole.

Before he was sentenced, VanFossen had the opportunity to address the court, which he did. For the first half of his life he did not know God, he said, but he has been born again during the second half of his life.

He asked for Corbin’s mercy.

“I’m not a threat to anyone,” he said.

Several members of VanFossen’s family also spoke before Corbin sentenced him.

They asked Corbin not to sentence him to prison, saying he was a good father and teacher and that they did not feel in danger around him.

The investigation that led to VanFossen’s arrest began in January 2020 after the Bettendorf police received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, according to court records.

A computer hacker in France reported he had accessed cameras in VanFossen’s home and saw what he believed were people being unknowingly filmed, records state.

During the ensuing investigation, Bettendorf police found two cameras disguised as smoke detectors, records state. One was in a bedroom, the other, a hallway outside that bedroom.

Portions of the footage recovered from the home were played during the trial. It showed two people at several points while they were partially clothed inside the bedroom.

Those people testified they thought they had an expectation of privacy while they were in the bedroom. They said they did not know they were being recorded and did not give their consent to be recorded.

When initially interviewed by police, VanFossen denied knowledge of the cameras, according to court records. Police, though, recovered footage from the cameras that showed VanFossen adjusting one of them. That footage was from October 2019.

When they researched the brand of cameras recovered, investigators learned a cellphone or other device could be used to interact with them, Bettendorf Police Detective Jeff Buckles testified. Another witness confirmed that VanFossen bought two of the cameras.

Shortly after he learned of the investigation, VanFossen purchased a new cellphone and the phone he possessed before that was not found during the investigation, Buckles testified.

Court records state authorities think VanFossen somehow disposed of the phone to prevent police from examining it.

VanFossen testified in his own defense, according to Corbin's written ruling in the case. That ruling included a summary of the proceedings.

In it, she said that VanFossen testified, “ad nauseum about his religious beliefs and used those beliefs to provide an explanation for the placement of the cameras.”

VanFossen also testified about his concern for his family’s safety, but Corbin said VanFossen’s testimony could not explain why the cameras were placed where they were in the home.

“Court found Defendant to be very evasive during questioning, including when being questioned by his own attorney," the judge wrote. "Instead of answering the questions asked of him, Defendant would often cite scripture, then provide the historical background behind the scripture. During cross examination, Defendant got very defensive and at one point suggested that the real outrage was that someone hacked into his camera system and violated his privacy.

“The Court finds that the Defendant, Clinton Vanfossen installed spy cameras in his (family member's room) with the intent to gratify or arouse his own sexual desire.”

VanFossen also went out of his way to stymie the police, Corbin wrote.

“The Court does not believe that Defendant just happened to misplace his cell phone the same night police visited his home,” she wrote.

Mike Vondran, a spokesman for the Davenport Community School District, has said VanFossen’s employment with the district was terminated on April 16, 2020.

Reporter Thomas Geyer contributed to this story.