Former youth director guilty of sexually assaulting child

A former director at the youth center at the Rock Island Arsenal is guilty of multiple felonies related to the sexual assault of a minor.

Joseph West, 32, of Alpha, Ill., was found guilty this week in a bench trial in Henry County. He was charged in March with three Class 1 felony charges of criminal sexual assault of someone under 18.

Arrested on a warrant in early March, West no longer worked at the Arsenal's School Age Youth Center when asked about his status two weeks later, according to Mark Kane, deputy public affairs officer for U.S. Army Garrison.

Kane declined to say when or if West was terminated and declined to say what position he previously held. However, a story in an Army publication in 2021 identified West as the facility director of the School Age Youth Center.

He was accused of committing sexual assault against a minor between Jan. 1, 2019, and March 3, 2022, and was found guilty Tuesday by Circuit Judge Terry Patton. The trial lasted less than one day, and the verdict closely followed closing arguments, according to court records.

The victim in the case testified and so did an expert in the field of forensic interviews and child sexual abuse, records show.

West remains in the custody of the Henry County Jail on a $250,000 bond and is to be sentenced Oct. 18.