Former youth facility director waives jury in sex assault case

courthousefacade-henry county-cambridge_AMU3045.JPG

Henry County Courthouse, Cambridge, Illinois

 Jon Gremmels

CAMBRIDGE, Ill. — An Alpha man charged with three counts of felony criminal sexual assault of a person under the age of 18 waived jury trial and entered a plea of not guilty on Thursday in Henry County Circuit Court.

Joseph G. West, 32, is being held in the Henry County Jail on $250,000 bond for the three Class 1 felonies.

He was the director of the School Age Youth Center at the Rock Island Arsenal, according to an Army publication last year. The deputy public affairs officer for U.S. Army Garrison said West no longer held that position, although he declined to say when or if West was terminated.

West appeared in Judge Terry Patton's courtroom via Zoom on Thursday because the jail was under quarantine because of positive COVID tests.

His case was set for a bench trial before Patton on Aug. 30.

