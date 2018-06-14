One person is in an Iowa City hospital with life-threatening injuries after being found late Wednesday in a shots fired investigation.
Davenport police were called at 11:56 p.m., Wednesday, to the 1400 block of West 14th Street regarding several reports of shots fired, police said in a news release.
A short time later one person with life-threatening injuries was located in the 1300 block of Fillmore Street, police said.
That person was transported to Genesis Hospitals and later flown to the University of Iowa Hospital in Iowa City.
Detectives are on scene and investigating.
No other details are being released at this time.
Police are asking that anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to “DO WHAT’S RIGHT” and call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125 or submit an anonymous tip via our mobile app entitled “CityConnect Davenport, IA.”