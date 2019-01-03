Four people face charges following a disturbance Wednesday night in Davenport.
Davenport police responded at 9:32 p.m. to the 1000 block of West 15th Street for a report of shots fired, police said in a news release.
A large group of people dispersed when officers arrived on scene; several were detained.
Preliminary information indicated a disturbance led to a physical fight on the front porch of a home in the 1000 block of West 15th Street, according to police.
Two windows were broken. As people fled, witnesses heard what they believed were shots fired.
Officers obtained a search warrant for 1009 W. 15th St. and four men were arrested. One person reported minor injuries from cut glass and was treated at the scene. No other injuries were reported.
In addition to the broken windows, one vehicle sustained minor damage. No firearm was recovered.
Those arrested are:
Angel Ochoa, 18, 716 E. 14th Street, Davenport, charged with possession of a controlled substance-marijuana, and interference with official acts. Officers at West 14th and Marquette streets noticed he matched the general description of a person of interest in the case. When he did not follow officers’ commands to get on the ground, officers took him to the ground. They found marijuana “blunt” in his front sweatshirt pocket.
• Maurice Hughes, 18, 501 W. 3rd St., Davenport, charged with possession of a controlled substance-marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Witnesses said he was involved in the disturbance. Officers found a scale and 1.65 grams of marijuana in his possession.
• Jonakico Williams, 42, 915 Filmore St., Davenport, charged with interference with official acts and parole violation. Police say Williams was running in the area of West 14th and Marquette streets after the disturbance. Officers told him to stop running, and he was taken into custody after a pursuit.
• Trayvon True, 22, of 2224½ Rockingham Road, Davenport, charged with used or expired drug tax stamp and possession with the intent to deliver. According to police, True had 17 Adderall pills. He admitted he sells the pills, which he got from a friend, according to police.
Ochoa, Hughes and True were released from the Scott County Jail on their own recognizance. Williams remained in the jail as of Thursday afternoon.
Detectives are following up on the alleged shots fired incident.
Police ask anyone with information to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125 or submit an anonymous tip via the mobile app “CityConnect Davenport, IA” or “CrimeReports by Motorola.”