Four men were arrested early Tuesday after police say they were driving recklessly in a stolen vehicle and ran from Davenport officers.
They are:
- Marcell Alexander Kirk, 18, charged with trafficking in stolen weapons used in a crime, a Class C felony; second-degree theft, a Class D felony; interference with official acts – firearm, a Class D felony; and carrying weapons, an aggravated misdemeanor.
- Diamonte Eugene Thomas, 21, charged with trafficking in stolen weapons used in a crime; second-degree theft; interference with official acts-firearm; and possession of a firearm by a felon, a Class D felony.
- Antonio Nieves, 19, charged with second-degree theft and interference with official acts, a simple misdemeanor.
- Michael James Walker, 21, charge with second-degree theft and interference with official acts.
Bond was set Tuesday at $10,000 cash or surety for Kirk and Thomas and $5,000 cash or surety for Nieves and Walker. All four have preliminary hearing June 28.
At 12:17 a.m., Davenport officers in the 1400 block of Clay Street saw a vehicle driving recklessly.
The vehicle, a 2001 Oldsmobile Aurora, was reported stolen out of Davenport on Saturday, according to arrest affidavits filed in Scott County District Court.
Once the vehicle came to a stop, marked squad cars pulled behind it and officers ordered the men to stop. They ran and were captured after a short foot pursuit.
Kirk and Thomas were found hiding near a fence, according to the affidavits. Officers located a stolen Rugar LCP .380-caliber pistol directly on the other side of the fence.
The gun, which was stolen out of Davenport in April, had seven live rounds of .380-caliber ammunition in an extended magazine.
Thomas has a prior felony conviction for second-degree criminal mischief and is prohibited from owning or possessing a firearm.
At the time of his arrest, Kirk was free on bond in two drug and theft cases. The surety bond he posted in those cases were exonerated and bond was set at $15,000 cash or surety, according to court records.