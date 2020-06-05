Four charged after fight in Davenport

Four men are facing charges after a fight Thursday night left two of the combatants suffering from stab wounds.
They were identified in Scott County court and jail records as Aaron D. Lindquist, 50, of Colona, Illinois; Nathan T. Jorgenson, 43, Davenport; Simon Reyna Jr., 41, Davenport; and Michael V. Brasmer, 44, Davenport.
They are accused of being involved in a fight around 8:30 p.m. in the area of Hobson Avenue and South Clark Street, according to court documents. When police were initially called, they were told a bat and a knife were being used in the melee.
The fight allegedly began as a quarrel at a bar in the 2000 block of Telegraph Road, then continued at the Clark Street address when the participants encountered each other there, court records state.
The charges:
- Lindquist: Participate in a riot. He was free on a $2,000 bond Friday, according to the Scott County Jail.
When police arrived, Lindquist was on the ground suffering from a laceration on his neck, court records state. Witnesses told police that he had been involved in the fighting.
- Jorgenson: Going armed with intent, assault causing serious injury, participate in a riot, and assault causing bodily injury or mental illness. He was free on a $13,000 bond.
Jorgenson is accused of using a knife to slash two of the other people involved in the fight, court records in his case state. Those two people were not specifically identified in the narrative, but one required surgery and the other required staples.
- Reyna: Going armed with intent, participate in a riot, and possession of controlled substance-marijuana 1st offense. On Friday, he was free on $8,000 bond.
Reyna is accused of using a bat to strike one of the other people involved in the fight, court records state.
- Brasmer: Participate in a riot. He was also free on a $2,000 bond.
When police arrived, he was allegedly pinning one of the other people involved to the ground, and witnesses said he was involved in the fight, court records state.
