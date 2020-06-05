Four charged after Thursday night fight in Davenport

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Four men are facing charges after a fight Thursday night left two of the combatants suffering from stab wounds.

They were identified in Scott County court and jail records as Aaron D. Lindquist, 50, of Colona, Illinois; Nathan T. Jorgenson, 43, Davenport; Simon Reyna Jr., 41, Davenport; and Michael V. Brasmer, 44, Davenport.

They are accused of being involved in a fight around 8:30 p.m. in the area of Hobson Avenue and South Clark Street, according to court documents. When police were initially called, they were told a bat and a knife were being used in the melee.

The fight allegedly began as a quarrel at a bar in the 2000 block of Telegraph Road, then continued at the Clark Street address when the participants encountered each other there, court records state.

The charges:

Lindquist: Participate in a riot. He was free on a $2,000 bond Friday, according to the Scott County Jail.

When police arrived, Lindquist was on the ground suffering from a laceration on his neck, court records state. Witnesses told police that he had been involved in the fighting.