Four charged in connection with murder of Sylvester Eddings

Scott County prosecutors have charged four people with first-degree murder and first-degree robbery in connection with the shooting death of 45-year-old Sylvester Eddings early Saturday.

In custody are Damarcus Laron Liddell, 33, and Cordell McDowell, 32. Both are of Coal Valley.

Liddell was arrested Tuesday on charges of first-degree burglary and conspiracy to commit a forcible felony.

Liddell is now also charged with first-degree murder, first-degree robbery and another count of conspiracy to commit a forcible felony.

Liddell was being held Thursday night in the Scott County Jail on a $150,000 cash-only bond.

McDowell, being held in the Muscatine County Jail on an unrelated charge, is charged in Scott County with first-degree murder, first-degree robbery and conspiracy to commit a forcible felony.

Davenport police are asking the public’s help in locating Derrick Hargrett, 33, of Rockford, Illinois, and Taneshia Coleman, 36, of Davenport. Both are charged with first-degree murder, first-degree robbery and conspiracy to commit a forcible felony.