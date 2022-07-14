Four facing gun-related charges after a series of overnight arrests by Moline police

Four people face gun-related charges in Rock Island County after a series of arrests by the Moline Police Department.

The arrests were made by officers working the third shift, according to the department in a post on its Facebook page acknowledging those officers’ efforts. Multiple illegally possessed guns were confiscated during the arrests.

The incidents happened between July 3 and July 9, according to court records.

The arrests:

July 3. Amari J. James, 19, Moline:

The Moline Police Department said the arrest occurred during a traffic stop.

James is charged with two counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and resisting a peace officer, according to court records.

The Rock Island County State’s Attorney’s Office alleges James had a .40-caliber Smith & Wesson pistol and a Glock-style 9 mm pistol when he did not have proper licensing, such as a firearm owner’s identification card, court records state.

At the time, the weapons were uncased, loaded and immediately available to James when he was somewhere where he did not have permission to be so armed, records state.

The resisting charge stems from an accusation that James ran when an officer attempted to arrest him during the gun investigation, according to court records.

James was in custody at the Rock Island County Jail, according to court records. He was being held on a $50,000 bail. To be released, he would have to post a $5,000 bond.

James’ next court hearing has been set for July 19, court records state.

July 5. Dominique L. Johnson, 32, Maquoketa:

Johnson was also arrested during a traffic stop, according to the police department.

He is charged with armed violence, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of cannabis, according to court records.

Authorities accuse Johnson of having a .22-caliber Sig Sauer pistol, less than 15 grams of a substance containing Ecstasy (15 grams is about half an ounce) and between 100 and 500 grams (between 3.5 and 17.5 ounces) of a substance containing cannabis, court records

Johnson has a prior Rock Island felony conviction for robbery, according to court records. This conviction prohibits him from having firearms.

Police said Johnson had two pistols, but the court record listed only the Sig Sauer.

Johnson’s bail has been set at $150,000, according to court records. To be released, he would have to post a $15,000 bond.

His next court hearing is scheduled for July 19, court records state.

July 8. Bobby G. Ivey, 65, from Dallas, Texas:

Ivey was arrested at the Country Inn & Suites, 2721 69th Ave. Court, the police department said.

Prosecutors have charged Ivey with two counts of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon and one count of battery, according to court records.

He allegedly had a Ruger .380-caliber LCP Max pistol and a Taurus .40-caliber PT 140 G2 pistol despite a felony conviction, according to court records. The documents did not provide details of the prior felony.

The battery charge alleges he knowingly made physical contact of an insulting and provoking nature with a woman, court records state.

Ivey’s bail is $50,000, according to court records. To be released, he would have to post a $5,000 bond.

His next court hearing is set for July 26, court records state.

July 9. Dontaye Polk, 29, Davenport:

Polk was arrested during a traffic stop, according to the police.

He has been charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and a misdemeanor count of violating Illinois’ conceal/carry code.

Polk allegedly had a Beretta 84 .380-caliber pistol when he did not have proper licensing, such as a firearm owner’s identification card, court records state.

At the time, the weapon was uncased, loaded and immediately available to Polk when he was somewhere where he did not have permission to be so armed, records state.

The misdemeanor charge accused Polk of being under the influence of alcohol or another substance at the time he was carrying the gun concealed, court records state.

Polk’s bail has been set at $5,000, according to court records. To be released, Polk would have to post a $500 bond.

His next court hearing is scheduled for July 26, court records state.