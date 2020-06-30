Four hurt in Davenport shooting

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Four people were wounded Tuesday night in a shooting on Pershing Avenue between East 14th and East 15th streets in Davenport.

The shooting took place about 10 p.m., according to police.

The victims were all taken to Genesis Medical Center-East Campus.

Police remained on the scene late Tuesday canvassing the neighborhood for witnesses and collecting evidence.

Police seized numerous spent shell casings at the scene.

The condition of the victims was not available late Tuesday.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Davenport Police Department at 53-326-6125 or Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities at 309-762-9500, or submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at “qccrimestoppers.com.”

