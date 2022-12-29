Four injured in I-80 crash in Bettendorf

Four people were injured, including an 11-year-old child, in a single-vehicle crash Thursday on Interstate 80 in Bettendorf, Scott County Sheriff’s Lt. Thomas Leonard said.

Thomas said in a news release that at 2:12 p.m. the Scott County Emergency Communication Center received a call of a single-vehicle crash in the area of mile marker 302 on eastbound Interstate 80.

A 2013 Chevrolet Equinox was westbound on I-80 when it entered the median. The vehicle then struck a concrete bridge end-cap that crosses Wells Ferry Road.

In addition to the driver, a 30-year-old Cedar Rapids man, there were also three other passengers in the vehicle, including an 11-year-old child.

All of the people in the vehicle were taken to Genesis Medical Center-East Campus, Davenport, by Medic EMS. Thomas said Thursday night that their conditions ranged from stable to serious.

The eastbound lanes of I-80 were closed for a short period of time, he added.

The crash remains under investigation by the Scott County Sheriff’s Accident Investigation Team.

LeClaire police and firefighters as well as the Bettendorf Fire Department, Iowa Department of Transportation, and the Iowa State Patrol also assisted at the scene.