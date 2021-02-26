Four injured in rollover crash in Davenport

Welcome Way in Davenport between Harrison and 35th streets was closed for a couple of hours Friday night as Davenport Police investigated a single-vehicle rollover crash.

The crash occurred at 8:25 p.m. There were four occupants in the vehicle, and all were all taken to Genesis Medical Center. The ages of the occupants and the extent of their injuries was not available late Friday.

The vehicle, a Pontiac G-6, was southbound on Welcome Way when the driver lost control and the car went onto the east curb nearest the Smart Kia of Davenport. The car crashed through a large electrical box and landed on its top.

Police at the scene said the car was not stolen.

The crash remains under investigation by the Davenport Police Department’s Crash Investigation Unit.

