Four killed, one seriously injured in head-on crash in Clinton County

Four people died and one person suffered serious injuries in a two vehicle crash Wednesday in Clinton County, the Iowa State Patrol reported.

The crash occurred at 4:54 p.m. in the 4100 block of Iowa 136.

According to the initial crash report filed by Iowa State Patrol Sgt. James Lancaster, a 2014 Chevrolet Cruze sedan was westbound in the 4100 block of Iowa 136. A 2014 Honda Odyssey minivan was eastbound in the same area.

The two vehicles collided head-on.

The driver of the Cruze was killed, while the driver and two passengers of the Odyssey were killed.

A passenger in the Odyssey suffered serious injuries and was transported to MercyOne Clinton Medical Center in Clinton. The condition of the crash victim was not available late Wednesday.

The names of the victims were not released Wednesday pending notification of family.

The crash remains under investigation by the Iowa State Patrol.

The Iowa State Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department, Andover Fire and Ambulance, the fire departments from Goose Lake and Charlotte, and the Clinton County Medical Examiner.

