Four members of 'Glizzy Gang' sentenced to federal prison for distributing heroin in Quad-Cites.

Four of six men involved in a Rock Island County heroin distribution ring who referred to themselves as the “Glizzy Gang” were sentenced to multi-year federal prison terms during a sentencing hearing Thursday in U.S. District Court, Rock Island.
U.S. District Court Chief Judge Sara Darrow said during sentencing that they had found a lucrative market in the Quad-Cities and profited from others’ pain, misery and addiction.
According to the second superseding indictment filed in U.S. District Court, Rock Island, on Jan. 22, 2020, the gang distributed heroin in the Quad-Cities beginning in June 2016 and continued for almost three years, ending March 20, 2019, with their arrests. Several of the men also possessed firearms in connection with the drug crimes.
Darrow found Adell Luke Moore, aka “TB” and “Tango,” 31, of Rock Island, to be the ringleader of the conspiracy. On Oct. 29, 2020, Moore pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute heroin and possession of a firearm by a felon. Moore was sentenced to 240 months, or 20 years, in prison. He must serve five years on supervised release after he completes his prison sentence.
Mandell Kitrell Moore, aka “Manny” and “Slash,” 25, of Chicago, pleaded guilty Oct. 22, 2020, to conspiracy to distribute heroin, possession with the intent to distribute heroin and possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug crime. He was sentenced to 135 months, or 11 years and three months, in prison. He must serve five years on supervised release after he completes his prison term.
Diontae Mishawn Brown, aka “Wap” and “Fresh,” 33, of Rock Island, pleaded guilty Jan. 30, 2020, to conspiracy to distribute and possession with the intent to distribute heroin. He was sentenced to 84 months, or seven years, in prison. He must serve five years on supervised release after he completes his prison term.
Kendrick K. Prince, aka “Slim” and “K.D.,” 31, of Milwaukee, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute heroin and distribution of heroin. He was sentenced to 81 months, or six years and nine months, in prison. He must serve three years on supervised release after he completes his prison sentence.
A fifth member of the group, Anthony Tyree Deshawn McGhee, aka “McGee” and “Ant,” 23, of Bettendorf, pleaded guilty Dec. 12, 2020, to conspiracy to distribute heroin and carrying a firearm during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime. Darrow sentenced McGhee on Dec. 14, 2020, to 180 months, or 15 years, in prison. He must serve five years on supervised release after he completes his prison sentence.
A sixth man involved, Markeise Romel Streeter, aka “Spud,” 21, of Rock Island, pleaded guilty Oct. 22, 2020, to conspiracy to distribute heroin, possession with the intent to distribute heroin, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. Streeter is scheduled to be sentenced Jan. 6 in U.S. District Court, Rock Island.