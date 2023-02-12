Four people suffered serious injuries in a head-on collision early Sunday in the 4400 block of River Drive in Moline, Moline Police said.

The crash occurred shortly before 2 a.m.

A Nissan passenger car was eastbound on River Drive and approached two other vehicles that also were eastbound.

The Nissan moved into the westbound lane of River Drive and collided head-on with a Chevrolet Cruze that was westbound on River Drive.

The Nissan and the Chevrolet were occupied by two people each. All four people sustained serious injuries.

It was necessary for Moline Police to take life-saving measures by performing CPR on the driver of the Nissan.

All four were taken to area hospitals. Their names and conditions were not available Sunday night.

A Buick LaCrosse that was eastbound braked to avoid the crash and was struck from the rear by a Saturn Aura. No one in that crash was injured.

Police said that alcohol was believed to be a factor in both crashes, and charges are pending.

Each crash remains under investigation.