Davenport police are investigating the armed robbery of four people that occurred at 11:48 a.m. Friday in the 3700 block of College Avenue.
The victims told police they were sitting in a vehicle when a black man approached with a gun, ordered them out of the car and then demanded money.
The man ordered the victims to get on the ground. The man then took money from one of the victim’s and ran to a silver car which fled the area.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125 or provide an anonymous tip to the city’s mobile apps, “CityConnect Davenport, IA,” or “CrimeReports by Motorola.”