Geoffrey Friend and Joseph Schillig were simply trying to get home Wednesday afternoon after a hard day of work when a stolen car occupied by four boys who were fleeing police slammed into the trailer Friend was towing, destroying the trailer and causing the car to crash.
The four boys, all in their teens, fled on foot but were quickly captured by police.
“We were coming down Division Street when we saw this car being chased down the hill by the cops,” said Friend, of Davenport, adding that he turned his Suburban pulling the trailer onto 7th Street to get away from the action and get to his home near 6th and Brown streets.
The car Friend was talking about was a red 2005 Pontiac Grand Am that had been reported stolen. The four teens in the vehicle allegedly robbed a woman of her cell phone in the 1600 block of West Rockingham Road.
When police spotted the car, they pursued and the driver of the Grand Am hit the gas pedal, police said.
“I was going through the intersection of 7th and Sturdevant streets when I looked to my right and saw them heading north up Sturdevant,” Friend said. “I knew they weren’t going to stop for the stop sign,” he said as he described his eastbound trip down 7th Street. “I gunned it and the car hit the trailer, destroying it and totaling the car. Those kids all got out and ran.”
The cops had the teens in custody in short order.
Looking at the debris from both the car and the trailer that was scattered all over Sturdevant Street north of 7th Street, Friend said, “If they had hit my truck as fast as they were going it may have hurt or killed us. I’m glad I gunned it.”
While it was only a pallet trailer Friend used to haul wood and other items, the impact latterly ripped the hitch of the trailer off the back of Friend’s Suburban.
Davenport police said that when the call originally came in at 3:19 p.m., it was for the robbery on Rockingham Road and that it initially sounded as though a carjacking had occurred.
The victim of the robbery was reported as being pushed out of a vehicle and her cell phone taken. It turned out that she had been assaulted and robbed of her cell phone.
Until officers were aware of that, they treated it as a carjacking.
The suspect vehicle and its license plate was sent out of the airwaves and it was learned that the Grand Am had been stolen only a short time earlier from the 1100 block of Brown Street.
Patrol officers spotted the car in the area of 5th and Division Streets and attempted a traffic stop. When the driver of the Grand Am tried to get away, he crashed into Friend's trailer at 7th and Sturedevant streets.
As the police investigated the crash, Friend and Schillig worked to get the trailer in some condition so they could pull it to Friend’s home, about a mile away or less.
Davenport police said that two of the juveniles each were charged with second-degree robbery and second-degree theft and placed into the Scott County Juvenile Detention Center.
The other two teens, Brandon Brooks and Cash Lee, both 16, are facing adult charges. Both teens are charged with second-degree robbery and second-degree theft. However, Lee, who was the driver of the car, also is charged with numerous traffic violations as well as a charge of eluding.
Brooks and Lee were booked into the Scott County Jail.
Bond information for each of the teens was not available Wednesday night.