Scott County prosecutors allege Davenport homicide victim's corpse was sexually assaulted

A fourth charge against Robert Long's killer alleges abuse of a corpse.

In a Feb. 20 filing with Scott County Court, assistant county prosecutor Amy Devine formally accused Charlie Gary III of first-degree murder, robbery and burglary, as well as sexual abuse of a corpse.

The charge was not made in the days after Gary, 19, was arrested Jan. 8 after Davenport Police found Long's body at 5:43 p.m. Jan. 7 inside his home in the 1500 block of LeClaire Street.

Long was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to a police news release, Gary admitted he broke into Long's residence between Jan 3 and Jan. 5, intending to steal the victim's car. Police say he then admitted he strangled Long and stole items from the property.

Police say Gary left with the victim's property and car. Gary was driving the victim's car when he was arrested.

In the updated charge, Gary is accused of abusing Long's corpse "on or around Jan. 3" in violation of Sect. 709.18 of the Iowa Code. The crime, defined as committing a sex act with a corpse, is considered a Class D felony and is punishable by up to five years in prison.

Judge Mark Fowler was appointed to the case by the Seventh Judicial District of Iowa. Gary is represented by court-appointed attorney Lori Kieffer-Garrison and makes his next court appearance at 1 p.m. Friday, March 6.

