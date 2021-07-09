 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fourth co-defendant emerges in death of 17-year-old
0 Comments
topical alert

Fourth co-defendant emerges in death of 17-year-old

  • Updated
  • 0
courthousefacade-henry county-cambridge_AMU3045.JPG

Henry County Courthouse, Cambridge, Illinois

 Jon Gremmels

CAMBRIDGE, Ill. — A fourth co-defendant has emerged in the case of a 17-year-old who died March 27 or 28 in Kewanee.

Jacob A. Metscaviz, 40, of Kewanee was arraigned Thursday on a Class 3 felony charge of causing a child to be endangered. An arrest warrant was returned and filed Friday showing service on Metscaviz.

According to the charge, Metscaviz is alleged to have knowingly permitted the life or health of A.M.H., a child under the age of 18, to be endangered in that he did not seek professional medical care after rendering insufficient emergency medical aid during a medical emergency that was the minor's proximate cause of death.

Co-defendants Timothy L. Waugh, 46; Patricia E. Allensworth, 27, and Justin J. Padilla, 44, all waived their preliminary hearings in June. All are from Kewanee.

A preliminary hearing for Metscaviz was set for July 19. Matt Schutte was appointed to represent him. Metscaviz remained in custody as of Friday on $50,000 bond.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Davenport police investigate shooting death at 1418 College Ave.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News