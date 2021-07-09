Fourth co-defendant emerges in death of 17-year-old

CAMBRIDGE, Ill. — A fourth co-defendant has emerged in the case of a 17-year-old who died March 27 or 28 in Kewanee.

Jacob A. Metscaviz, 40, of Kewanee was arraigned Thursday on a Class 3 felony charge of causing a child to be endangered. An arrest warrant was returned and filed Friday showing service on Metscaviz.

According to the charge, Metscaviz is alleged to have knowingly permitted the life or health of A.M.H., a child under the age of 18, to be endangered in that he did not seek professional medical care after rendering insufficient emergency medical aid during a medical emergency that was the minor's proximate cause of death.

Co-defendants Timothy L. Waugh, 46; Patricia E. Allensworth, 27, and Justin J. Padilla, 44, all waived their preliminary hearings in June. All are from Kewanee.

A preliminary hearing for Metscaviz was set for July 19. Matt Schutte was appointed to represent him. Metscaviz remained in custody as of Friday on $50,000 bond.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0