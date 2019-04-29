A fourth man has been charged in connection with a robbery and shooting that left 20-year-old Brady Tumlinson dead and his girlfriend seriously injured in September 2017.
Christopher Dawayne Dixon, 35, faces charges of first-degree murder, first-degree robbery and conspiracy to commit a forcible felony.
Court records show an arrest warrant was issued April 22; he was booked into the Scott County Jail at 11:14 a.m. Monday.
Dixon, who already is serving prison time in a drug case, is expected to appear in Scott County Court via video Tuesday morning.
Prosecutors say Dixon and co-defendants Tristin Alderman, 23, D’marithe Culbreath, 22, Nakita Wiseman, 22, and a fifth man conspired to rob Tumlinson at his home in the 1300 block of South Nevada Avenue.
Tumlinson and his girlfriend, Jacey Grubbs, were asleep in their bedroom on the morning of Sept. 22, 2017 when the shooting began. Tumlinson shot back in self-defense and struck Culbreath in the forehead, according to prosecutors.
Tumlinson was pronounced dead at the scene later that morning. Grubbs suffered life-threatening injuries but survived the shooting.
Police and prosecutors have said cell tower records place the men in the area at the time of the shooting and a neighbor's surveillance video also shows five people running from Tumlinson's home.
One person in the video appeared to be wearing a white shirt and light colored pants. Video from the 400 block of East 4th Street showed Dixon returning to his apartment wearing similar clothing, according to arrest affidavits filed in his case.
Culbreath's DNA was found on a bullet fragment collected from the bedroom wall, on a gate at the home and on a pair of latex gloves that were found in the street.
Prosecutors have said Alderman, formerly a close friend of Tumlinson, the mastermind behind the robbery.
Dixon, according to arrest affidavits, recruited two of the men to help rob Tumlinson.
Planning for the robbery took place several hours before and continued “up until the time the door to the residence was forced open,” according to arrest affidavits.
Surveillance video from the 3000 block of Rockingham Road showed Dixon and two of the men meeting before the robbery. Each co-defendant was to make an undetermined portion of money for their participation in the robbery, according to arrest affidavits.
Alderman was convicted in December of first-degree murder, first-degree robbery and conspiracy to commit a forcible felony and was sentenced in February to life plus up to 25 years in prison.
Culbreath was convicted of first-degree murder, second-degree robbery and conspiracy to commit a forcible felony and was sentenced to life in prison.
Wiseman, who testified at Alderman and Culbreath's joint trial, pleaded guilty to first-degree burglary and second-degree robbery and was sentenced in December to up to 35 years in prison.
The fifth man has not been charged as of Monday.
Dixon was arrested in October 2017 on unrelated drug charges after officers searched his apartment and found about 2 pounds of marijuana, in multiple packages, one gram of heroin, 13.1 grams of cocaine, which was thrown out of his bedroom window, three tablets of suspected MDMA, $4,200 in cash and other items, court records show.
He pleaded guilty in November of possession with intent to deliver cocaine as a habitual offender and was sentenced in December to up to 30 years in prison. He must serve at least six years before he is eligible for parole, according to court records.