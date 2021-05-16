Fourth person arrested in connection with September armed robbery

Aaronson was driving a silver Dodge Ram and had his three co-defendants in the pickup. He let Sisul and Owens off in the alley behind the QC Mart and instructed Sisul and Owens to rob the man. Owens was armed with a black handgun.

The victim was standing next to the Dodge Ram talking to Aaronson and Crabb when Sisul and Owens approached.

Owens reportedly struck a man in the back of the head with the butt of a handgun and Owens and Sisul struck the man while he was on the ground. They demanded the man’s truck keys and robbed him of $160.

Sisul got in the driver’s seat of the victim’s red truck while Owens is said to have stayed with the victim allegedly telling the man “Stay down! Don’t move! I swear I’ll do it!” according to Scott County police affidavits.

The keys were in the vehicle, and the two men fled the area. Officers tried to stop it on Grant Street as it traveled to the Interstate 74 Bridge, but the pursuit continued into Moline, where the truck crashed near Teske's on 16th Street, and the men were caught after a foot chase, police said.