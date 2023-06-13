Authorities believe a man who died last week in Moline accidentally set himself on fire.

Moline firefighters and police responded to a home in the 600 block of 51st Street at 7:18 p.m., Friday, June 9, to investigate a death, according to a news release from the Moline Fire Department. When they arrived, they found the body of a person who had sustained thermal injuries, or burns.

Investigators think the man came into contact with Tiki oil and accidentally set himself on fire, Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson said. The cause of death was traumatic thermal injuries.

Moline authorities have ruled the death accidental and not suspicious, the release states. They have closed the investigation, which was conducted with the assistance of the coroner’s office and the Rock Island Fire Department fire marshal.