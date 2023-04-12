Two days of sunshine faded the bloodstains near garage No. 61 in the Jersey Meadows apartment complex.

It was the spot where 18-year-old Faith Zulu died in the darkness on Easter Sunday. She was shot just before midnight. It was a brutal end to a young life that already endured the death of her mother to cancer and the recent loss of a baby to miscarriage.

Davenport Police say Zion E. Harrison, also 18, fired the bullet that killed Zulu. He is charged with second-degree murder and going armed with intent.

Jaylynn Weistart knew Zulu for almost five years and wanted to tell something more about the "beautiful person" Zulu was before a bullet found her in the darkness.

The two met, she said, on an after-school bus in Rock Island.

"My mother had just died, and I know Faith had heard about it on social media," Weistart said. "I was sitting all alone on that bus, and Faith was one who walked up to me and asked to sit with me.

"We just started talking, and that's how we became friends."

After Zulu lost her own mother, the two friends made sure to make time for each other.

"We always used to go on these walks to Longview Park (in Rock Island)," Weistart said. "After her mom died, we went and we grilled out, and she talked about her mom, and I talked about my mom.

"We cried together, and we hugged each other for a long time. That was my favorite day with Faith. She had this amazing energy. She faced all these hard things and still she had a smile and still she wanted to be a friend."

Weistart said Zulu's life was made hard again just three days before her death. She lost a child.

"Zion (Harrison) was the father of the baby," she said. "I'm not sure if they were still in a relationship, but she told me Zion was the father."

Weistart did not know Harrison very well.

"I just met Zion on April 1. That was the day we celebrated Faith's birthday," she said. "Faith's birthday is on April 2, but we celebrated it a day early. Zion was there, and I met him.

"He was a quiet guy. There didn't seem to be any issues between him and Faith. I just don't know what happened."

Nine people who live in the Jersey Meadows complex said they heard the shouting of a loud argument before hearing at least four shots ring out in the night.

"I thought the shots were fireworks until I heard the screaming," Jersey Meadows resident Lori Nance said. "Then I ran outside and I saw her (Zulu) on the ground. I saw her there gasping for breath and her friends were just losing it. It was terrible. I was just hoping that somehow she would be OK."

Weistart couldn't believe the news of her friend's death.

"I don't want her to be just another victim," she said. "Faith was kind and a good person. I'll never forget how she was there for me and then all she went through.

"I just wanted people to know what a beautiful person she was. I will never forget that, no matter how she died."

Weistart started a GoFungMe page to help raise money for Zulu's funeral. You can find that page here: https://gofund.me/7fd68b38