Friends say Dianne Rupp was a 'kind soul'

A spot near the rail inside Thirsty's on Third, a microphone, and the sassy rhythm of Nancy Sinatra's only hit was Dianne Rupp's perfect Saturday night.
The 77-year-old Rupp loved to sing "These Boots We're Made For Walking," talk about her grandchildren, and help others. She made friends fast and held them close.
The Davenport police say Dianne Rupp was murdered, a determination investigators made after officers were called to 2654 Central Park Ave., at 4:32 p.m. Tuesday for a suspicious death. They found Dianne Rupp dead inside apartment No. 1.
Early Wednesday morning her son, Andrew Rupp, 53, was charged with with first-degree murder, interference with official acts and possession of a controlled substance.
It was a shocking end to what one of Dianne Rupp's friends called 'a vivacious life.'
"I met Dianne at Thirsty's on Third," Ann Marie Tank said just a few hours after news of Dianne Rupp's death spread over social media. "It was clear to me she loved her family dearly and was always talking about her grandchildren.
"I met Dianne through my brother (Cory McNinch) at Thirsty's and we both loved to sing karaoke. She loved 'These Boots We're Made For Walking' and I always sang 'Total Eclipse of the Heart' and sometimes I got to sing 'Boots' with her. She just always made me feel good."
McNinch met Dianne when Thirsty's was known as The Quarry and another of Dianne's sons, Pat Rupp, owned it.
"I had just moved to Davenport and Dianne was so inviting, so friendly," McNinch said. "She was sassy, full of life, and she made me feel like we were friends forever."
Pat Rupp died unexpectedly June 3, 2019. Kayleigh Blackwell bought The Quarry and renamed the watering hole Thirsty's on Third. Dianne remained a loyal customer and became one of Blackwell's friends.
"Dianne was one of the most genuine, kind souls I've ever met in my life," Blackwell said late Tuesday. "She was so giving and so kind, when she walked into a room the vibes just got better."
Blackwell said the last conversation she had with Dianne was filled with hope.
"She talked about how she was so happy for us because the coronavirus restrictions had been lifted," Blackwell recalled. "And she talked about how big her grandbabies were getting. And she talked about her T-shirt shop. She liked her store.
"We laughed and hugged."
Dianne owned Bahama Mama's T's & Sweats in NorthPark Mall. That's where Gage Davis knew her.
"Dianne would find work for me to do — packing, making T-shirts," Davis explained. "She became my friend because she was always there for me when I needed someone, or when I needed help.