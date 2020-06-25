From overnight: Store robbed, shots fired in Davenport

Davenport police were busy handling a shots fired report and convenience store robbery within minutes of each other Wednesday night.
At 11:31 p.m. police responded to the Kwik Shop, 2242 E. 12th St. to a robbery.
An adult male entered the store and demanded money from the clerk while indicating he had weapon. The suspect after receiving an undetermined amount of money left the store and fled on foot in an unknown direction, according to a news release from the police department.
Then at 11:32 p.m. police responded to the 300 block of E. 14th St. to a report of shots fired.
Upon arrival officers canvassed the area and found several spent shell casings in the middle of the street. One house was struck by gun fire, police said.
No injuries were reported.
Both cases remain under investigation.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Davenport Police Department at 563 326-6125, submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at “qccrimestoppers.com”.
Quad-City Times
