From singing cops to crime stopping, Quad-Cities police are increasingly using social media to reach the public

Foy said technology develops so quickly that he could not say what the social media of the future would look like, but thought police would still be using it.

“I see it continuing to be a tool that departments will use across the country,” Foy said. “I think it’s a good thing.

Click.

Sandeep Singh Dhaliwal was not a Bettendorf police officer, but just the same, the department posted a memorial for the Texas sheriff’s deputy who was recently killed in the line of duty. His was one of many such testaments to slain law enforcement to be found on the Iowa department’s Facebook page.

“Rest in Peace Deputy Sheriff Dhaliwal. Your watch has ended. We will hold the line.”

Click.

An image of an email, asking the people of Coal Valley for help purchasing gift cards for women being treated for cancer in the hospital.

“Residents - please be aware of a new scam that has been sent out …”

Click.