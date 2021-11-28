From the beginning of 2019 to August 2021, there have been 40 homicides in the Quad-Cities: Here's a look at the numbers

Homicides in the Quad Cities have increased significantly since 2019.
The Quad City Times and Dispatch-Argus requested homicide data for the past three years from the law enforcement agencies for Scott County, Rock Island County, Davenport, Rock Island, Bettendorf, Moline, LeClaire, East Moline, Silvis and Eldridge. Between the beginning of 2019 and the end of August 2021, there were 40 homicides in the Quad Cities, according to the numbers sent by each police department.
Here's a look at a few ways those numbers can be divided up:
By year
Homicides increased significantly from 2019 to 2020, but the homicide rate has stayed about the same from 2020 to 2021. There were seven homicides in 2019, 20 in 2020, and 13 in the first seven months of 2021. 14 of the 20 homicides in 2020 happened in the first seven months, but only 3 of the 7 in 2019 happened in that time.
By city
Just over half of the homicides (21) occurred in Davenport. Nine happened in the city of Rock Island. The other 10 were divided among the smaller cities: three in Moline, two each in East Moline and Silvis and one each in Bettendorf, LeClaire and Riverdale (reported by the Scott County Sheriff's Office). Eldridge and the Rock Island County Sheriff's Office both reported no homicides.
Davenport is the most populated city in the Quad-Cities, with a population of more than 100,000, according to 2019 census data. Moline is the next largest with a population just more than 40,000, closely followed by Rock Island and Bettendorf, which have between 35,000 and 40,000 people.
By demographics of victims and offenders
Seven of the 40 homicides have unknown perpetrators. The other 33 have known or suspected offenders, though most have not yet been convicted. One of the homicides was ruled a justifiable homicide. The others are all being charged or investigated as murder or some level of manslaughter. Police officer-involved homicides are not included in this data.
Three of the homicides have two suspects, so there are 36 alleged offenders total. The average age of the suspects is about 33, but the ages range from 18 to 63. The majority (21) of the alleged offenders were Black. Fourteen were white and one was Hispanic.
The average age of the victims was 32, almost the same as for the offenders, but the range in ages was much larger for victims — from 4 months to 74 years old. The majority (23) of the victims were Black, and the other 17 were white.
Black people, not including those who identify as two or more races, make up 8% of the population in Scott County and 11% of the population in Rock Island County, according to 2019 census data.