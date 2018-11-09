CrimeStoppers of the Quad-Cities has two new additions to its wanted suspect list.
They are:
Lacy Terrell Lamont Thomas, 37, is wanted by the Quad-City Metropolitan Enforcement Group for delivery of a controlled substance in Illinois and five drug charges in Iowa.
Thomas is described as being 6-feet, 1-inch tall and weighing 180 pound. He has black hair and brown eyes.
Auston Lee Korszenewski, 20, is wanted by the Rock Island County Sheriff's Office for possession of a stolen vehicle, resisting, and reckless driving.
Korszenewski is described by being 5-feet, 7-inches tall and weighing 140 pounds.
He has brown hair and blue eyes.