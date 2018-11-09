Try 1 month for 99¢

CrimeStoppers of the Quad-Cities has two new additions to its wanted suspect list.

They are:

Lacy Terrell Lamont Thomas

Lacy Terrell Lamont Thomas, 37, is wanted by the Quad-City Metropolitan Enforcement Group for delivery of a controlled substance in Illinois and five drug charges in Iowa.

Thomas is described as being 6-feet, 1-inch tall and weighing 180 pound. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Auston Lee Korszenewski

Auston Lee Korszenewski, 20, is wanted by the Rock Island County Sheriff's Office  for possession of a stolen vehicle, resisting, and reckless driving.

Korszenewski is described by being 5-feet, 7-inches tall and weighing 140 pounds.

He has brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with any information about these fugitives are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 309-762-9500 or submit a Web Tip. DO NOT APPROACH THESE INDIVIDUALS! You do not have to give your name. CRIMESTOPPERS will pay a cash reward of up to $1,000 and you can remain anonymous.

