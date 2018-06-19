A Fulton, Illinois man was booked into the Scott County Jail Monday afternoon on multiple charges after police say he hacked into a woman’s social media account, stole nude or erotic photos of her, and sent them to family members and posted them to social media.
Jeffery Wayne Ryland II, 29, last known address in the 1300 block of 4th Street, faces charges of extortion, a Class D felony punishable by up to five years in prison; first-degree harassment, an aggravated misdemeanor punishable by up to two years in prison; and unauthorized computer access, a serious misdemeanor.
A $5,000 cash-only warrant was issued June 12 for Ryland, according to court records.
The Scott County Sheriff’s Office says Ryland hacked into the Amazon Photo account of a Scott County woman and downloaded more than 100 pictures of her in erotic or nude poses.
On May 30, he sent the photos in a text message to the woman and indicated he would send the photos out if she didn’t call him, according to the sheriff’s office.
He also sent photos to the woman’s family and others and hacked into her other online accounts and changed passwords and associate email log-in information, according to the sheriff’s office.
On June 12, he posted several nude photos of the woman on her public Twitter page and called her derogatory names, according to the sheriff’s office.