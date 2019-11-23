Fulton police arrest man for alleged false 911 call

FULTON, Ill. -- A Fulton man has been accused of lying to police about a gunman at an area school in hopes of foiling the arrest of several fugitives.
William J. Temple, 37, was arrested on suspicion of felony disorderly conduct for making the 911 call at 12:31 p.m. Friday, according to a news release from the Fulton Police Department. Temple is alleged to have told Whiteside County dispatchers that a man with a handgun had walked into Fulton Middle School, 415 12th St., Fulton.
As a result, the Fulton High School, Middle School and Elementary School were all locked down, and so was the Unity Christian School, the release states. Officers investigating the report found no immediate threat, and dispatchers gave the name and telephone number of the person who made the call -- identified in the release as Temple.
Authorities contend Temple made the call to draw the attention of law enforcement away from several fugitives who were being sought in the area, the release states. Two people were arrested during the fugitive raid: Kelsey D. Beswick, 25, Fulton; and Aaron W. Eads, 33, Fulton.
You have free articles remaining.
Beswick was wanted for failure to appear on an aggravated fleeing and eluding case, the release states. Eads was wanted on a Clinton County, Iowa, warrant, but details of the charges were not provided.
Temple was sent to the Whiteside County Jail after his arrest. Further details about his case were not available Saturday.
The lockdowns were initially downgraded as the investigation developed and the schools were released from lock down at 1:43 p.m. without any incidents reported at any of the campuses, the release states.
The Riverbend School District said students remained in locked classrooms with teachers until police learned more about the 911 call, then classes and other activities resumed. The district complimented the police, students' parents and its own staff for their responses while the investigation was resolved.
The Fulton police thanked numerous agencies for assisting them during the incident. Those other agencies included the Whiteside County Sheriff's Office, the Albany Police Department and the Fulton Fire Department.