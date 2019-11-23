Fulton police arrest man for alleged false 911 call

FULTON, Ill. -- A Fulton man has been accused of lying to police about a gunman at an area school in hopes of foiling the arrest of several fugitives.

William J. Temple, 37, was arrested on suspicion of felony disorderly conduct for making the 911 call at 12:31 p.m. Friday, according to a news release from the Fulton Police Department. Temple is alleged to have told Whiteside County dispatchers that a man with a handgun had walked into Fulton Middle School, 415 12th St., Fulton.

As a result, the Fulton High School, Middle School and Elementary School were all locked down, and so was the Unity Christian School, the release states. Officers investigating the report found no immediate threat, and dispatchers gave the name and telephone number of the person who made the call -- identified in the release as Temple.

Authorities contend Temple made the call to draw the attention of law enforcement away from several fugitives who were being sought in the area, the release states. Two people were arrested during the fugitive raid: Kelsey D. Beswick, 25, Fulton; and Aaron W. Eads, 33, Fulton.

Beswick was wanted for failure to appear on an aggravated fleeing and eluding case, the release states. Eads was wanted on a Clinton County, Iowa, warrant, but details of the charges were not provided.