Future of Davenport business's liquor license in question following fatal shooting Monday

The future of a Davenport business's liquor license may be in question following a fatal shooting Monday.

Davenport Alderwoman Judith Lee, Ward 8, said Tuesday she planned to request city officials hold off on renewing the liquor license for GD Express at 4607 N. Pine St. in light of the violence.

Demetrius Ray Howard Jr., of Davenport, is accused of shooting 25-year-old Corey Martin to death late Monday after they fought at the gas station and convenience store, according to Scott County court records.

Howard, 23, was being held without bond on suspicion of first-degree murder and being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to the jail website. Howard was booked into the jail at about 4 a.m.

A criminal complaint that is part of the court record accuses Howard of chasing Martin as he tried to flee, which was caught on security cameras.

"The Defendant, with malice and aforethought, willfully, deliberately, and with premeditation chased the victim out of the store while continuing to shoot," the court record shows. "The incident was recorded on surveillance video and shows the defendant possessing and firing the gun; shell casings were located on scene."

The record also indicates: Howard has felony convictions in Iowa for burglary in the 1st degree in 2015, along with previous convictions for domestic abuse with injury in 2016 and 2017.

The 23-year-old also has a felony conviction in Illinois for resisting a peace officer with injury and domestic battery in 2020.

Lee, who represents the area around the convenience store, said Tuesday she intended to make a motion at Wednesday's Davenport City Council meeting to table a routine vote to renew the business’ liquor license pending more information about the fatal shooting.

"Since it’s come up this cycle, I think it’s responsible to table it," Lee said during a management update meeting with city staff and council members. "Let the police department do their work and get the information we need to make the overall decision on that approval or not."

Mayor Mike Matson warned council members that the incident was still under investigation.

Council member Robby Ortiz holds the liquor license for the neighboring Hawkeye Tap Sports Bar & Grill and formerly managed GD Express but said he hasn't worked there in more than two years.

Ortiz cautioned against holding GD Express liable for a shooting he said could be unrelated to the business but happened to occur on its property.

He noted that had the shooting happened "250 feet to the left" on the property of Hawkeye Tap "and we’d be talking about my license today.”

Denying the liquor license, though, would largely be a symbolic move. The Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division is responsible for regulating and investigating complaints about alcohol establishments.

City officials twice tried to deny a liquor license to the now-closed Shenanigan’s Irish Pub at 303 W. 3rd St. because of its public-safety history. The city was overruled by the Alcoholic Beverages Division

Law enforcement responded to more than 2,000 calls for service to the bar over a three-year period, including reports of gunfire and large fights. The bar closed in 2019 because the landlord ended its lease.

Davenport is pushing for legislation currently making its way through the state legislature that would allow cities and counties to sue alcohol establishments in district court for public-safety concerns.

