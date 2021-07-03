Galesburg man charged with trying to sell 30 pounds of marijuana in Quad-Cities

A Galesburg, Illinois, man allegedly with 30 pounds of marijuana that police say he intended to sell in the Quad-Cities is facing six to 30 years in prison on a drug-trafficking charge.

Tevin L. Teel, 27, is charged in Rock Island County Circuit Court with one count of manufacture or delivery of more than 5,000 grams of cannabis. The charge is a Class X felony under Illinois law.

Teel was arrested Thursday by members of the Moline Police Department’s Special Investigations Group, which was conducting a drug investigation in the 5400 block of 27th Street.

During the investigation officers seized 13,680 grams, or 30 pounds, of marijuana.

Under Illinois law, only licensed medical marijuana dispensaries are allowed to sell recreational and medical cannabis products in the state, and there are restrictions on who can grow marijuana.

Teel was booked into the Rock Island County Jail. He made a first appearance Friday in Rock Island County Circuit Court where his bond was set at $50,000. Teel was released after posting 10% of the bond.

A preliminary hearing in the case is scheduled for July 13 in Circuit Court.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.