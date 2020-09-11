Galesburg man gets 8 years on sex charge

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad Cities' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CAMBRIDGE — A Galesburg man was sentenced to eight years in prison Friday in Henry County Circuit Court on a charge of indecent solicitation of a child.

Alan J. Beaty, 53, entered a negotiated plea to the Class 1 felony charge. Four other charges were dismissed: indecent solicitation of a child, solicitation to meet a child and grooming — all Class 4 felonies — and Class A misdemeanor distribution of harmful material.

According to the felony to which he pleaded guilty, Beaty knowingly solicited an 11-year-old child or one whom he believed to be a child to perform an act of sexual penetration on or about Jan. 29, 2020. Charges were filed Jan. 30. The Class 1 felony carried a penalty of four to 15 years in prison, but prison was not mandatory and the charge was also probationable.

Judge Terry Patton accepted the negotiated plea.

According to Assistant State's Attorney Grace Simpson, the incident came to light through an anonymous complaint to the Kewanee Police Department.

In addition to his prison term, Beaty will have two years mandatory supervised release and a $500 fine. He will have to register as a sex offender for life and submit to a test for sexually transmitted disease. He was given credit for 225 days served in the Henry County Jail. His record includes a 1993 misdemeanor theft case and a 1994 felony forgery case.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1