A Galva, Illinois felon arrested in June after police say he pointed a stolen rifle at someone in Davenport has been indicted on a federal charge.
Justin Lee Watson, 30, is charged in U.S. District Court, Davenport, with felon in possession of a firearm, punishable by up to 10 years in federal prison.
Court records show a grand jury handed up the one-count indictment Oct. 11. He pleaded not guilty to the charge Wednesday.
Watson initially faced charges in Scott County District Court. The case was dismissed Oct. 24 after he was indicted in federal court.
Davenport police were dispatched at 8:32 p.m. June 17 to 12th and Iowa streets for a report of a person with a gun, according to an arrest affidavit.
Witnesses said Watson reached into the back seat of a car, pulled out a semi-automatic rifle and pointed it at someone.
He has a prior felony conviction and is prohibited from owning or possessing a firearm. Watson had the gun without the permission from the owner and transported it from Moline to Davenport, according to the affidavit.