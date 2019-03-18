CAMBRIDGE – An arrest in Stark County led to the arrest of a pair in Galva, and they appeared in Henry County Circuit Court Monday.
Justin L. Mensen, 29, of LaFayette and Ashley M. Felt, 34, of Galva were charged March 12 with Class 1 felony residential burglary and Class A misdemeanor theft.
Detective Sergeant Josh Verscheure of the Henry County Sheriff's Department testified during a preliminary hearing for Mensen that Galva Police Chief Kraig Townsend had called and said he located a safe in the pair's residence in Galva that had been cut open. The safe held documents relating to a rural residence in Galva where the owner was gone for the winter and he suspected the home may have been burglarized.
Verscheure said Mensen then told him he has a “bad problem” with drugs and he entered the residence in question and took a safe, a chest and some books. Verscheure said the crime came to light after Stark County authorities earlier arrested Mensen and Felt on charges there and the pair alerted authorities they had stolen property in their residence.
Judge Jeffrey O'Connor found probable cause to believe a felony was committed and an April 18 pre-trial hearing was set. Mensen remained in custody on $50,000 bond; Felt is free on $5,000 bond posted March 14 and waived preliminary hearing earlier Monday.